Two homes burn in massive fire in west Bexar County

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene as the flames spread to the two homes, Peine says.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents were evacuated from multiples homes on the far west side after a massive fire broke out Friday afternoon, according to Tom Peine, Spokesperson for Bexar County.

The incident occurred at the 12800 block of Cedar Creek Trail around 3:15 p.m.

Luckily, there were no injuries in the fire. Officials said three adults were in a two-story home and one adult was in a neighboring one-story home. All four adults made it out safely.

Fire officials say one of the people in the two story home heard a bang, saw the flames and alerted the others to leave.

One of the neighbors said he heard what sounded like an explosion and rushed to help people evacuate.

"I was sitting, watching a movie and all of a sudden, I heard a loud boom," said James Nesmith. "I got up and my mother got up and we ran outside. Next thing we saw when we opened the door, we saw big ol' black smoke everywhere and ash falling from the sky, from the clouds."

Several homes on the block had to be evacuated, fire crews said.

Firefighters were also working dangerous heat conditions Friday on yet another day of triple digit heat. They said the fire was also difficult to put out due to the high winds.