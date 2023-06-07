National Park Service asking for help in vandalism case at Mission San Jose

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Park Rangers of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park is asking for help from the public on find those responsible for vandalism to San Jose.
Park officials report the vandalism happened on June 28. The person tried to break into the San Jose Church, causing damage to the historic structure. They also caused damage to the church's historic Rose Window.
If you have information that could help identify those responsible for these acts of vandalism, the park asks you to please submit a tip. You can remain anonymous.
- CALL or TEXT the NPS-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009
- ONLINE form go.nps.gov/SubmitATip
- EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov
- EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1
San Antonio Missions National Historical Park is the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas and the cultural significance of, reaches around the world. The park is an example of the interweaving of Spanish and indigenous cultures.
The Rose Window, is located on the south wall of the church sacristy. The window is described as the site where the Host was shown to gathered Mission celebrants during the Feast of Pentecost.
Sculpted in 1775, the Rose Window is considered to be one of the finest examples of baroque architecture in North America, according to the missions. Its sculptor and significance continue to be a mystery. Folklore credits Pedro Huizar, a carpenter and surveyor from Spain, with carving the famous window as a monument to his sweetheart, Rosa. Tragically, on her way from Spain to join him, Rosa was lost at sea. Pedro then completed the window as a declaration of enduring love.