National Park Service asking for help in vandalism case at Mission San Jose

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Park Rangers of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park is asking for help from the public on find those responsible for vandalism to San Jose.

Park officials report the vandalism happened on June 28. The person tried to break into the San Jose Church, causing damage to the historic structure. They also caused damage to the church's historic Rose Window.

If you have information that could help identify those responsible for these acts of vandalism, the park asks you to please submit a tip. You can remain anonymous.

CALL or TEXT the NPS-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE form go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park is the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas and the cultural significance of, reaches around the world. The park is an example of the interweaving of Spanish and indigenous cultures.