San Antonio Missions return to Wolff Stadium for new season

The San Antonio Missions lost in their home opener to the Frisco RoughRiders, 4-6 on Tuesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium.
They took two games of three in Corpus Christi to open the season and now face six straight with Frisco.
There was a huge crowd for opening night at Wolff Stadium. The Missions had an early lead but the but the Rough Riders rallied late
The RoughRiders won 6-4 and the Missions dropped to two wins and two losses for the season.
