Missing teen from Houston believed to be Cibolo area

Jada Simelton left Houston on the early morning of October 23 and is believed to be in the Cibolo area in or around the Turning Stone subdivision, police said.

CIBOLO, Texas — A missing teen from Houston is believed to be in the Cibolo area. Jada Simelton, 15, hasn't been seen since October 23.

The Cibolo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help in finding Jada. Officers believe she is with the male they released a picture of and may be in or around the Turning Stone subdivision.

Jada has black hair, brown eyes and light brown skin. She was wearing her hair in long braids at the time of her disappearance. Texas EquuSearch said the teen was wearing pink tie-dye leggings, a pink shirt and multi-colored Crocs.

"Please spread the word and let's get Jada back to her family," a Facebook post read from the Cibolo Police Department.

If you've seen her, you can contact the Schertz Police Department non-emergency number (210) 619-1274 or you can share information with Detective J. Walls at (210) 659-1999, ext 3221.