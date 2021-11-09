Teen missing from far west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — A search is on for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since last month. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Mikayla Gonzales was last seen overnight on October 24 in the 7000 block of Talley Road.

Investigators said she was last seen around 1 a.m. BCSO said in a Facebook post, "Those found to be harboring Mikayla may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000."