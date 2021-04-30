MISSING: Dallas police searching for 'critical missing' 8-year-old boy last seen Friday morning

The missing boy with autism is nonverbal, police said. Anyone with information should call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday.

According to police, Keydall Jones was last seen around 7:15 a.m. in the 13600 block of Montfort Drive in Dallas.

His mom Champagne Williams said he took off running near their apartment complex mailboxes and hasn't been seen since.

"I’m worried about him because right now this is the longest he’s been gone," Williams said.

Jones is 4-foot-1 in height, weighs about 56 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, according to authorities. His mom said he has short, curly hair and a small chip on one of his front teeth.

Police said he was last seen wearing a navy blue-hooded raincoat, white polo shirt, black shoes, and khaki or navy pants pants.

Authorities said Keydall Jones has autism and is nonverbal. They advised if anyone sees him, to approach "cautiously."

"I tell people just be very calm, very loving toward him and come toward him with kindness. If you say ‘come here’ he will run. Take your time and relax with him and just be patient," said Williams.

WFAA's Alex Rozier spoke to Williams, who urged people to approach him with "compassion and kindness." She said if he is approached too aggressively, he will take off running.

Anyone with information regarding Keydall Jones' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

