'We need eyes everywhere' | FBI joins search for Erica Hernandez

Erica Hernandez was reported missing on April 18. Police believe she may be driving a black GMC Acadia with TX license plate MKJ3303.

HOUSTON — The FBI has joined the Houston Police Department and volunteers in the search for Erica Hernandez, a missing mother of three who hasn't been seen since a week ago.

On Monday, Hernandez's family met with Lee and investigators. Lee spoke to the media after the meeting and said the search for the missing mother is moving to a larger area. She said the FBI will provide additional resources.

"We’re looking for Erica Hernandez and not letting up," Lee said.

Houston police who work in the department's missing person's division said they have put countless hours into this case and will continue to do so until Hernandez is found.

Investigators said they first started the search for Hernandez in Fort Bend County after receiving a tip, but that search returned no results. Police and several volunteers searched near Hernandez's neighborhood for clues but nothing was found there, either.

Texas EquuSearch volunteers said they’ve even searched in wooded areas, along creeks and banks.

Police believe Hernandez could be anywhere because her SUV is also missing.

Her SUV is described as a black 2020 GMC Acadia with TX license plate MKJ3303. Police said she has an Aggie sticker on the back of her SUV.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a teal v-neck T-shirt, jeans and black and teal tennis shoes.

She is about 5-foot-3 and has waist-length, dark brown hair with highlights, a nose piercing on the right side and three koala bears tattooed on her left shoulder blade. She also wears glasses.

Investigators said they need help from the community to broaden the search.

"We need eyes everywhere,” police said Monday.

Anyone who may have seen Hernandez or her SUV to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.