Memorials growing outside of NRG Park, where 8 people died at Astroworld Festival

One concertgoer said he was actually scared at times because the crowd was so rowdy.

HOUSTON — There are several growing memorials outside of the venue where the Astroworld Festival was held on Friday night.

People are showing up to pay their respects to those who were killed and injured.

Eight people died and more than 20 were hospitalized. Officials said hundreds were treated for injuries at NRG Park during the festival.

There are some makeshift memorials along Westridge Street near Kirby Drive.

People from all over have written condolences.

"RIP to all of the ragers," one note said.

Some brought flowers and all of them had stories about what happened during Travis Scott's performance on Friday night.

An 18-year-old from Toronto said he was having a blast until the crowd started getting a little too chaotic. That's when he said he heard and saw some things that he'll never forget.

“I understand people are there to rage, but sometimes it goes too far, like, I saw people getting thrown around. I saw people getting hurt in there. It was terrible," Ryan Boal said. "I was a little scared at times, you know? Like, this was my first concert. It was a really strange experience to tell you the truth, really strange.”