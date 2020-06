The ticket was purchased at Kuntry Korner, located at 2735 Commerce Street.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A resident from McCoy woke up $5 million richer after winning the cash prize from the scratch ticket game 'Winning Millions.'

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Kuntry Korner, located at 2725 Commerce Street in Campbellton.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game.