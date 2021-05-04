'Nothing but voter harassment’ | Houston leaders denounce proposed voting legislation in Texas

"We can't allow what happened in Georgia to happen here in Texas," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

HOUSTON — A controversial bill in the Texas legislature is nothing but voter suppression and harassment, some Houston-area leaders said Monday.

The Texas Legislature is currently reviewing SB 7 and HB 6, which would:

Limit who can receive absentee ballots

Eliminate drive-thru voting

Ban sending ballots to registered at P.O. boxes.

Limit the number of voting machines available at polling locations

Limit voting hours

Governor Greg Abbott said it's necessary to deter voter fraud.

But Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner argued it will make it harder for both parties to vote.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo agreed, saying the bill is a direct response to the massive success Harris County had with the 2020 election process.

"We can't allow what happened in Georgia to happen here in Texas, Hidalgo said. "This is nothing but voter harassment.

The state of Georgia passed a similar bill last month that lead to backlash from several major corporations and sparked a nationwide debate.

Major League Baseball also pulled the All-Star game out of Atlanta.

Abbott responded Monday by refusing to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers opener.