Historic Mason County Courthouse 'destroyed' by fire, county judge says

A man is in custody after the suspected arson.

MASON, Texas — A man is in custody after a suspected arson at the historic Mason County Courthouse on Thursday night, the Mason County Judge's Office said.

Videos and photos are circulating of the courthouse engulfed in flames. County Judge Jerry Bearden said the building is destroyed.

In the overnight hours of Feb. 5, multiple volunteer fire departments including the Brady Fire Department were called to Mason County to respond to "multiple structure fires" including the Mason County Courthouse, the Brady Fire Department said on Facebook. The Mason courthouse, located west of Llano, is 111 years old.

Judge Bearden said the fire started at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday at the courthouse. Multiple units responded and no one was hurt, but Bearden said the building is destroyed.

The Hill Country Passport reported that by 1 a.m. on Friday, firefighters had the fire mostly contained and were only putting out a few hot spots left in the building.

Bearden said the county had moved everything out of the building because they were preparing for planned renovations using funds from a Texas Historical Commission grant. Furniture was still in the building, and the bell tower is now destroyed, according to Bearden. The county had moved out all of the records because of the planned renovations.

Bearden told KVUE he thinks the fire is suspicious, and the county is waiting for State investigators to arrive at the scene. Bearden said the courthouse was the "pride and joy of the town."

"This is not a rich town. We don’t have much but the people who live here, we are going to see if we can find a way to rebuild," Bearden said. "But if anyone can help – please."

According to the Mason Chamber of Commerce, the courthouse was built in 1909-1910. At the time, it cost $39,786.

In the 1980s, the exterior was repainted using its original colors. The district courtroom was renovated in 1986 with a grant from the Texas Historical Commission.