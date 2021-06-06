Many cars damaged in fire in auto shop fire on southeast side, SAFD says

About 10 cars were damaged and the back of the building collapsed during a fire at Temple Hill Automotive on Sunday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — About 10 cars were damaged and the back of the building collapsed during a fire at an auto repair shop on the southeast side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to Temple Hill Automotive at 1703 Goliad Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, where they found smoke coming out of the shop. Fire officials said no injuries were reported, but estimated several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage to the building and the cars inside.