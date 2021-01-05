SA City Council runoff election: Challengers Bravo, McKee-Rodriguez defeat incumbents; Viagran, Castillo take open seats

Incumbents Roberto Treviño and Jada Andrews-Sullivan lost their City Council seats Saturday evening, while John Courage held off a strong challenge.

SAN ANTONIO — Mario Bravo and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez won seats on the San Antonio City Council on Saturday night, vanquishing incumbents Roberto Treviño and Jada Andrews-Sullivan in runoff elections in Districts 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, incumbent District 9 Councilman John Courage held off a late charge from challenge Patrick Von Dohlen.

In two districts with term-limited councilwomen, Phyllis Viagran and Teri Castillo maintained their first-round leads to win seats on the council in Districts 3 and 5.

Voters in those five San Antonio City Council districts returned to the polls Saturday to cast ballots in runoff elections that will shape the council for the next two years.

Five of the 10 San Antonio City Council races were decided May 1 when incumbents in those seats were able to win by securing more than 50 percent of the vote.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said nearly 10,000 people had voted Saturday with about an hour to go before polls closed.

Here are Saturday's runoff election races and the current results:

San Antonio City Council District 1

Challenger Mario Bravo defeated incumbent councilman Roberto Treviño in District 1. Bravo led following early voting results released early Saturday evening, and he continued to expand his lead with votes that were cast Saturday on Election Day.

Treviño had finished first in the first round of voting May 1 with just over 45% of the votes, just short of the 50% needed to avoid the runoff election. Bravo had about 34% of the votes in the first round.

Here are the runoff vote totals:

Sunday morning, Treviño issued a statement extending his "sincerest congratulations" to Bravo. Treviño added that Bravo's -- and the rest of City Council's -- work "must continue and be a reflection of the needs for our community."

Read the full statement here.

San Antonio City Council District 2

Challenger Jalen McKee-Rodriguez handily defeated incumbent councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan in District 2. Early voting results released early Saturday evening showed McKee-Rodriguez well ahead, and he continued to expand his lead as Election Day votes were counted.

McKee-Rodriguez also received the most votes in the first round of voting May 1 with 26%, while Andrews-Sullivan was second with 17%. They were in a crowded race involving 12 candidates.

Here are the runoff vote totals:

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez at his watch party this evening. He leads in unofficial early voting numbers with 62% of the vote #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/7WKcaU0YNn — Allysa Tellez (@AllysaTellez) June 6, 2021

The watch party for District 2 councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan is getting started #Kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/8VIBCP7KjP — Allysa Tellez (@AllysaTellez) June 6, 2021

San Antonio City Council District 3

Phyllis Viagran defeated Tomas Uresti in the battle for an open council seat in District 3. She led following early voting results released early Saturday evening and widened her lead as Election Day votes were counted.

Viagran also received the most votes in the first round of voting May 1 with 22% of the votes. Uresti had about 15% of the votes in the first round.

Here are the runoff vote totals:

San Antonio City Council District 5

Teri Castillo defeated Rudy Lopez in the fight to win an open council seat in District 5. Castillo led following early voting results released early Saturday evening, and she expanded her lead with the counting of Election Day votes.

Castillo received the most votes in the first round of voting May 1 with 31% of the votes. Lopez had 15% of the votes in the first round.

Here are the runoff vote totals:

San Antonio City Council District 9

Incumbent councilman John Courage held off challenger Patrick Von Dohlen to retain his seat in District 9. Courage had a big lead following early voting results released early Saturday evening, but Von Dohlen gained some ground back on Courage with the counting of Election Day ballots.

Courage received the most votes in the first round of voting May 1 with about 47% of the votes. Von Dohlen had 36% of the votes in the first round.

Here are the runoff vote totals:

Back to work on Monday. pic.twitter.com/J0Naq55Cpk — John Courage (@couragefor9) June 6, 2021

May 1 Election Results

In the May 1 election, San Antonio voters gave Mayor Ron Nirenberg a decisive victory and another two years in the city's top job.

The council members who were re-elected May 1 are:

DISTRICT 4: Adriana Rocha Garcia

Adriana Rocha Garcia DISTRICT 6: Melissa Cabello Havrda

Melissa Cabello Havrda DISTRICT 7: Ana Sandoval

Ana Sandoval DISTRICT 8: Manny Pelaez

Manny Pelaez DISTRICT 10: Clayton Perry

Voters also approved Proposition A, which allows the city to use bond money to fund affordable housing, and they narrowly turned down Proposition B, which would have repealed local authority for collective bargaining with the San Antonio Police Officers Association to negotiate wages, healthcare, leave and other policies.

Congratulations to the winners of the city council runoff elections this evening! I look forward to working with my new and current council colleagues on an agenda that centers our families, workers, and neighborhoods. — Ana Sandoval (@AnaSandovalSATX) June 6, 2021