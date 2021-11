The man who was stabbed was taken to BAMC in stable condition. The man who stabbed him got away, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed outside of a hotel Sunday night on the north side, SAPD said.

Police said the man was smoking outside of the Red Roof Inn on Wolfe Road around 9:35 p.m. That is when another man reportedly started a fight with him and stabbed him in the stomach.

The man who was stabbed was taken to BAMC in stable condition. The man who stabbed him got away, police said.