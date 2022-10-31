Man shot at by suspect inside vehicle in south San Antonio, police say

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 47-year-old man was shot by a suspect inside a vehicle, and the shooter took off, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. on Monday on Highway 16 South and Watson Road.

The victim reportedly told police that he saw the suspect shoot at another vehicle while driving southbound on Highway 16.

When the suspect's vehicle turned onto Watson Road, it came to a stop. The victim said he got out of his car and that's when the suspect shot at him several times. The bullets hit the victim in the lower part of his body, as well as his car.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.