SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering this morning after being shot multiple time in the parking lot of a Quality Inn overnight, police say.

According to an official with SAPD, officers responded to the Quality Inn in the 3600 block of SE Military around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

In the parking lot of the hotel, officers found a man in his 30s shot multiple times in his car in front of the hotel lobby.

EMS arrived to the scene and rendered aid before taking the shooting victim to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that witnesses saw a white early 2000s model crown Victoria pull up next to the victim and fire 10 to 15 shots at close range before driving off.

No arrests have been made at this time.