Man shot following argument with neighbor on the city's southwest side, police say

Police say the victim is expected to recover after being shot by their neighbor following an argument.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is expected to recover after being shot on the city's southwest side following an argument with a neighbor Sunday morning, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found out that some type of disturbance began between the neighbors before the shooting occurred. 

The victim was shot with a shotgun and hit in the arm, chest and some fragments to the face. The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, and police say the suspect fled the scene.

