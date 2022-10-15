'Don't give up' | Cycling community rallies around man injured in May hit-and-run

The driver has not been found but there is a $5,000 cash reward for tips leading to an arrest by Crime Stoppers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The cycling community is coming together for a rider who was struck on his bike in downtown earlier this year.

In May, 32-year-old Zach Rogers was seriously injured after a driver in a white BMW hit him on his bike across East Evergreen between North Main and Ogden street.

The driver has not been found but there is a $5,000 cash reward for tips leading to an arrest by Crime Stoppers.

Fortunately, Rogers survived and returned home more than a month later after the incident. He first told his story to KENS 5 over the summer and recalled going underneath the BMW.

“I felt my legs getting sucked and they didn’t stop, this car didn’t stop at all," he said in June.

Five months later his hospital bills continue to pile so SATX Social Ride and San Antonio Lady Riders teamed up for a fundraiser on Saturday.

Irma Ramos hasn't met Rogers but she felt it in her heart to do something to help the family.

"I just wanted to give back to help them out financially," said Ramos, with SATX Social Ride.

Ramos said the group raised more than $3,000 by the end of the event. Rogers' parents Nancy and Dean said the funds would help pay for his daily expenses and ongoing care.

The two remain optimistic in their son's road to recovery.

"I think he's got a strong will to get to that normal so he's doing his best to do everything he use to do," said Nancy Rogers.

His parents also forgive the driver who caused their son so much pain but they don't want the person to step forward.

"Just look my son in his eyes and apologize," said his mother.

The couple and their son was grateful for the organizers of the event, and hope to pay it forward during future events with SATX Social Ride.

For now, they want their son's health to improve so he can get on his bike and ride with confidence.

"Zach, we just want you to know that we love you. Don't give up and we will see you in the cycling community soon," said Ramos.