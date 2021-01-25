Man shot during argument with neighbor over dog

Officers were called out to the 2200 block of Hicks Avenue Sunday night for a shooting in progress.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a woman accused of shooting her neighbor during an argument over a dog.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the same location earlier that day for a neighbor disturbance involving the woman and a man, arguing about the victim's dog going over to a relative's house, but were able to settle the disturbance.

However, at some point later in the day, the woman went back and started arguing with the victim before shooting at him.

The victim was grazed by a bullet on the side of his head and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.