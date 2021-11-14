Man rushed to hospital after he was rear ended; police search for driver involved in crash

The driver lost control and went down an embankment, slamming into a power line tower.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was rushed to a local hospital after his vehicle was rear ended, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Piedmont Avenue.

Police said a man driving a Toyota Tacoma was going south on I-37 when he was rear ended by a white truck. After the impact, the Tacoma driver lost control and went down an embankment, slamming into a power line tower near Piedmont Avenue.

San Antonio Fire Department crews had to pull the man from the truck; he suffered two broken legs. He was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the white truck "was stopped just ahead of he crash, but no driver was located." Police searched the area, but could not find the driver.

No other details were provided.