Teen ran into Ray High School during police chase, arrested shortly after

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two minors were detained near Ray High School Monday morning after one ran into Ray High School during a short police chase, officials with the CCISD Police Department said.
CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there is a heavy police presence at the school but there is no danger.
Corpus Christi police were in pursuit of two minors suspected of stealing a car, Warnke said. The chase ended at Buccaneer Apartments and one of the minors ran into the school. Warnke believes the suspect that ran into the school was in contact with a student that let him inside the school.
Police quickly located the suspect and arrested him in the hallway, Warnke said. The student that allegedly let the suspect in the school is also being questioned.
Two minors were detained at the scene, Warnke said.
There is no lockdown at the school, Warnke said.
This is a developing story and we have a crew on the way to the scene.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
- Why the new health district was not first to inform the public about monkeypox
- 3NEWS team rescues kitten from engine compartment of company car
- Christus Spohn reports first case of monkeypox in our region
- New school zone on Saratoga near Carroll High School to be activated Monday
- What's the difference between a landspout and supercell tornado?
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.