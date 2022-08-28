Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says

In his statement Sunday, O' Rourke thanked the doctors and nurses of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he said he was treated for the infection.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday.

"While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations," O'Rourke said. "I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able."

The candidate for Texas governor was scheduled to be in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers and Goliad this weekend for his 49-day "A Drive for Texas" campaign event. Staff members of his campaign notified 3NEWS on Friday he would have to postpone the events due to an illness. No other information was given at that time.

In his statement Sunday, O' Rourke said he began to feel sick on Friday and decided to go get checked out. He thanked the doctors and nurses of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he said he was treated for the bacterial infection.

"The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest," the statement said.