On the 2700 block of Grossenbacher Road, just outside of Loop 1604 in western Bexar County, officials responded to a call at The Bullet Hole shooting range.

First responders were called here about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon for an accidental shooting.

The owner tells KENS 5 the injured person was here shooting, then there was some sort of misfire or malfunction. They’re looking into that now. The person was actually hit by shrapnel, not an actual bullet. Officials say the man was hit by some sort of flying debris.

The owner says the person’s injuries were not that critical, that he walked to the gurney, and that when they put him in the ambulance, they called for an air ambulance before they realized that the nature of his injuries weren’t that serious.

He was taken to SAMMC for treatment for non life threatening injuries.

