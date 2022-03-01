Man injured after being shot, crashed into pole, police say

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and other details were limited.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the shoulder and crashing into a pole Monday morning, police said.

Just after midnight, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Northwestern and Ingram Road.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found the driver unconscious inside of the vehicle. Upon further inspection, police said they noticed the driver had been shot in the shoulder.