Man accused of pretending to be San Antonio police officer; forces way into home

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a man accused of claiming to be a San Antonio police officer, forcing his way into a home.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said on May 21, Salvatore Alfieri IV was wearing police insignia and carrying a handgun. He went up to a home and told the people inside he was an SAPD officer.

Alfieri reportedly demanded he enter the home, saying he worked for "probation" and needed to search the premise for “contraband.”

The suspect forced the victims to comply with his demands and took their cellphones. He left the home in a Ford Escape which was later identified through images obtained from various security cameras.

"We urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity," BCSO said.

The following are the charges and warrants filed against the suspect:

Unlawful restraint

Interference with emergency telephone call

Impersonating public servant

Burg hab-intent commit felony