SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and threatening to have her father killed.

The suspect has been identified as Noah C. Guana, 20.

The incident took place in early February. The victim, a 16-year-old girl at the time, was taken to Santa Rosa Children's Hospital.

The teenager had been reported as a runaway and claimed she met Guana at church.

Guana's mother reportedly found the girl living with her son, but claims she was unaware the teenager was a juvenile. The teen was then taken back to her family's home.

The girl then reported being sexually assaulted to the Special Victims Unit.

SAPD said Guana repeatedly threatened through social media to kill the victim's father for keeping them apart.

Guana faces charges of sexual assault of a child.