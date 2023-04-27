Maintenance workers file $1 million lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, assault

The lawsuit reads in part, "Male supervisors prey on their female subordinates, exploiting the most vulnerable class of maintenance workers."

SAN ANTONIO — Female maintenance workers at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center are now suing the city, alleging sexual harassment and assault. The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million.

The lawsuit reads in part, "Male supervisors prey on their female subordinates, exploiting the most vulnerable class of maintenance workers who perform back-breaking labor for menial pay."

KENS 5 previously spoke with one of the plaintiffs before the suit was filed.

“The bullying, the assault, the sexual harassment … it’s too much,” Maria Villegas said.

Villegas said she was the victim of multiple assaults and received harassing Facebook messages from a supervisor.

KENS 5 reached out to the City of San Antonio for a comment about the lawsuit. In a statment, the city attorney says they will seek dismissal of the case.

The statement reads:

“The City of San Antonio works to provide a safe, discrimination and harassment-free work environment for all city employees. We investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct and, based on the findings, take appropriate action.”

