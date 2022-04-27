Local parents hopeful justice will be served for their children

Some expressed hope and some shared their frustrations over homicide cases that have gone nowhere.

SAN ANTONIO — Even though the ceremony wasn't scheduled to start until 1 p.m., grieving but committed family members started showing up an hour early Saturday.

They came to the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse to stand united in their search for justice, as Crime Victims’ Rights Week comes to a close.

Some expressed hope and some shared their frustrations over homicide cases that have gone nowhere.

The family of 23-year-old Robert Fluellen showed up in force.

They brought his work shirt and boots to the display, and expressed pride in the diesel mechanic who loved tinkering with machines.

Carrying signs that asked why his case was closed without action, they got no definitive answers.

They say their beloved family member was killed by a shotgun blast in Helotes in November 2020.

They say even though police looked into the matter and interviewed several people who were present at a gathering, no charges were ever filed.

That, they say, is just not an acceptable answer.

After a six year wait, the family of Richard Ramos said they finally have a ray of hope that progress may be made in bringing his killers to justice. They said just this week, the shooting death in February 2016 was the subject of a Crime Stoppers segment, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to progress.

Choking back tears while talking about her youngest son, Josie Ramos said it has been a long, hard wait.

Ramos said a new detective has been assigned to the case, and she is hopeful that since so much time has elapsed, someone might be willing to say what they know.

Ramos said she believes her son was lured to his death by a woman who asked him to meet with her at a westside intersection near Picoso Street.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales told the crowd he and his team would work with families to ensure justice.

Deputy Chief Nancy Sanford of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they are working to make sure the theme of the 2022 event is a reality and not an empty promise. She said the platform this year is: victim rights, access to services and equity for all victims.

Marian Sokol of the Children's Bereavement Center, which is the largest center of its type in the country said "We work with almost 2,000 children and their caregivers every year."

Of the children who have been devastated by trauma, Sokol said "Our focus is on the children."

Referring to a table filled to overflowing with portraits of those lost to violence, Sokol said "The focus is on the children who loved the beautiful individuals behind us. They have been left behind. Their world has changed overnight."

Sokol told the families a team of caring grief and trauma counselors are trained to help the children overcome their loss, and the services are free.

Closing the ceremony with song, they sang Amazing Grace and lit a candle to remind everyone not to lose hope.