Applications for LEGOLAND Mini-Model Builder Crew now open

Do you have a child who enjoys building things? LEGOLAND San Antonio is hosting a competition where the winner wins two annual passes to the Discovery Center. 🧩️

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Applications for the 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center here in San Antonio is now open.

Children ages six through 12 will be building special builds and going to workshops to learn building techniques through the year, LEGOLAND San Antonio said.

The winners of the competition will get two annual passes to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center here in San Antonio for the 2023 year.

Applicants must be six years old through 12 years old to enter. Each application must be submitted online with a video or short paragraph explaining why the applicant wants to be apart of the crew.

A photo of something the applicant built must also be included, and the company noted that it cannot come from a boxed or packaged set.

Up to 40 applicants will be selected and invited into the next round which will be a Mini-Model Builder competition that will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

During the competition, 12 kids will be selected for the final round.