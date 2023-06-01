Texas twin girls born in different years

One was born last year, and the other was born this year, just after midnight on Jan. 1

TEXAS, USA — A pair of North Texas twin girls have got a lot of people talking. Like most twins, they were born just minutes apart, but these babies are born in two different years.

Parents Kali Jo and Cliff Scott are ecstatic with their little bundles of joy.

Twin girls Annie Jo and Effie Rose were born via C-section just five minutes apart.

“I think with twins, they're not identical. But, you know, you always still want to make sure that they have their own individual personality and that they know that they are special and unique," Kali Jo said. "So I think that this is kind of a gift to add to that special and uniqueness that some twins don't maybe get."