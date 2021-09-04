SAPD officer turns himself in, arrested on assault charge

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into whether the officer used excessive force during an incident last spring.

SAN ANTONIO — An officer with the San Antonio Police Department turned himself in Friday morning. According to SAPD, Officer Marshall Shepard was under multiple investigations by the department as to whether he used excessive force during an incident in May 2020.

Once the investigation concluded, SAPD passed on their findings to the Bexar County District Attorney's office.

SAPD said they were informed Wednesday that Shepard, a 4-year veteran, was indicted on charges of Assault Bodily Injury and Official Oppression