Kameron Prescott's family reaches settlement with Bexar County more than three years after fatal shooting

The Schertz boy's family had been seeking $4.5 million, though the amount of the settlement is unclear as of now.

More than three years after a 6-year-old Schertz boy, Kameron Prescott, was killed by law enforcement as they were pursuing a fugitive, his family has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Bexar County, court records show.

Records state the settlement was reached on May 5. Prescott's family was seeking $4.5 million.

The lawsuit – alleging poor training against three deputies and "deliberate indifference towards constitutionally-inadequate training and policies pertaining to the use of deadly force" against Sheriff Javier Salazar – was filed in late 2019, two years after Kameron Prescott was shot when deputies fired at least 18 rounds into the mobile home where he lived. He died at the scene, despite first responders' efforts to save him, after being struck twice by the gunfire.

Authorities were targeting Amanda Jones, who was wanted on charges of fraud. Despite an initial belief that she was armed, investigators later found she didn't have a gun but was carrying a dark tube that deputies may have mistaken for a firearm.

The deputies involved were cleared to return to duty in June of 2018, six months after the incident. No one has been charged in Prescott's death.