Family of missing San Antonio woman says Texas Rangers are now joining investigation

"I firmly believe there are multiple people that know exactly what happened to her, and I'm not sure why they are not saying anything."

SAN ANTONIO — The family of Bianca Carrasco are desperately seeking answers, after the mother of 3 went missing in May of 2016. Bianca's sister Jovanna Burney, says since her disappearance it's been very emotional and traumatic, but they are not giving up.

"She will have justice, her kids will have answers. There's a lot of hope there," Burney said.

Carrasco was last seen May 1st, 2016, after she walked away from her home off Walnut Creek Drive, near 1604. Carrasco allegedly walked away into the night, leaving her 3 children.

"I was told there was an argument. Her husband says they got into an argument and that it got heated, and she started walking away and he left too," Burney said.

Burney says things about that night don't make sense. Burney says her sister would not have left her kids, belongings, car and walked away on foot. Both San Antonio Police and Burney say Bianca's marriage had issues. Burney says after Bianca disappeared she had a lot of questions.

After 7 years, there is now new hope as Burney says the Texas Rangers are now involved in the investigation. The family is also getting help from Odessa Crime Stoppers, where Bianca grew up. They will be putting up billboards from San Antonio to Odessa.

"I want anyone who listens to me, or sees this to know that she did not walk away, and I will not stop looking for her. So it's best to speak up," Burney said.

If you know anything about Bianca's disappearance your asked to call Police at 210-207-7660