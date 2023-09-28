Body found in search for missing child who wandered away from his home in Katy, sheriff says

The sheriff said the body was found underwater in a pond and is believed to be the missing 5-year-old.

KATY, Texas — A body was found Thursday night in the search for a missing child who wandered away from his home earlier in the day, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Los Jones went missing shortly before 3 p.m. from his home in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane, which is near Beckendorff Road.

Air 11 flew over the search scene and saw crews looking for the missing child near the pond. A dive team assisted with searching for the missing boy as well as an underwater robot.

.@HCSOTexas chopper flies in underwater robot with sonar to search for missing 5 yo in Katy / West Harris County retention pond. We are on scene. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/ubOl8IeYcu — Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) September 28, 2023

Sad news. Our dive team has recovered the body, believed to be the missing 5-yr-old male child. The child was located under water in a pond and pronounced deceased. Our condolences go out to the family.



Media briefing will take place at the scene, shortly. #HouNews https://t.co/IZZTXbbkXW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 29, 2023