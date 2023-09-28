Body found in search for missing child who wandered away from his home in Katy, sheriff says

KATY, Texas — A body was found Thursday night in the search for a missing child who wandered away from his home earlier in the day, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The sheriff said the body was found underwater in a pond and is believed to be the missing 5-year-old.
Los Jones went missing shortly before 3 p.m. from his home in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane, which is near Beckendorff Road.
Air 11 flew over the search scene and saw crews looking for the missing child near the pond. A dive team assisted with searching for the missing boy as well as an underwater robot.
