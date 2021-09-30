Deputies investigating shooting in west Bexar County

Deputies were called out around 8 a.m. to the intersection of Potranco Road and Sundance Crest.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in west Bexar County Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the shooting is involving an officer.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling an officer involved shooting at the intersection of Potranco Rd... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 30, 2021

BCSO said traffic will be impacted while this is being investigated and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Law enforcement did not provide any other information.