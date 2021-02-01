COVID-19 creates uncertainty for San Antonio FBI

The San Antonio Federal Bureau of Investigation's most significant concern in 2021 is the unfamiliar ground produced by the coronavirus.

SAN ANTONIO — Christopher Combs is the Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Federal Bureau of Investigation. He's held the position for seven years.

As 2021 becomes a reality, he's at a loss for his office's most significant concern for the new year.

"I think when we look at the new year, a lot of it depends on how COVID goes," Combs said. "If you had asked me this question last year, I would have told you that active shooters, by far, was the biggest threat that we were concerned about."

Combs said the coronavirus downgraded the risk of active shooters. The FBI still has an eye on terrorism attacks, he said.

"We work every threat until we are absolutely confident that it is not a danger or until we get to some kind of resolution," he said.

But they can't tackle a foe that is the unknown--in the literal sense. In 2021, Combs' greatest concern is uncertainty as they cover territory from north of Waco to Brownsville to Big Bend National Park.

"I'm not sure what we're going to be faced with," he said.

The San Antonio FBI continues its alliance with the San Antonio Police Department's Fusion Center---a hub of local intelligence officers working to stop crime.

The federal agents also remain members of the local multiagency joint terrorism task force. Their biggest ally is the public, who call in thousands of tips each year.

"If you think it's a threat, you need to call it in. Let us look through it and see if they cross the line," he said.

Combs admits some social media posts or language used by people may fall under First Amendment protection. He said also said some cases may require a resolve with mental health experts.

"It's hard for us sometimes, I'll be honest with you," he said. "That's why I think people just need to call us and let us work through it."