Victim's family wants to know if deputies followed protocol during high-speed chase that killed relative

Some of Cynthia Demps's 22 siblings say the 19-year-old behind the wheel of the car that killed her should be held accountable, but not punished for life.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 49-year-old woman killed during a chase through San Antonio wants to know if Bexar County Sheriff's deputies followed the department's protocol for high-speed pursuits.

Cynthia Demps died early Sunday morning after a man attempting to evade from law enforcement rear-ended her car. Esteban Zamarripa, 19, was driving as fast as 90 mph when the wreck happened, according to a state crash report.

The sheriff's office charges Zamarripa with Demps's murder. Deputies say they tried to stop Zamarripa from driving into curbs and speeding, but he refused to pull over.

Deputies chased him for two minutes before they say he drove into Demps's Toyota Camry. His Ford Focus flipped on its side and slid into a semi-mule. The driver of that truck was not badly injured.

"I don't even know if I can put it into words," said Mitch Mitchell, one of Demps's 22 siblings. "It was so unexpected, with all the circumstances surrounding it. It was like, 'Wow, of all the people, why did it have to be my sister?'"

Mitchell and some of his siblings released balloons in Demps's honor at a makeshift memorial where the crash happened on Rittimin Road.

One sibling streamed the service on Facebook, and prayed: "Lord, we ask that this situation would be something that's meant to bring glory to you, God."

Mitchell says he believes Zamarripa should be held accountable for his actions, but he says he does not want the man imprisoned for life.

"This kid had no intentions of killing my sister. I understand that this was a mistake and an accident," he said. "He does have to be held accountable by law for the decisions he made, but I do not think that he should be punished for life."

"Nineteen years old—he's a child in my eyes," Mitchell continued. "He's just started his adult life... my family is all about forgiveness."

Mitchell says his family has asked an attorney to help them determine what rules are in place for Bexar County Sherriff's deputies during high-speed chases, and whether those deputies followed the department's policies.