Air Jordans, Michael Kors watches, Apple computer among items for sale at SAPD seizure auction

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is hosting an asset seizure auction Thursday.

The auction will take place at the VFW located at 650 E. White, San Antonio, Texas, 78214. Items can be viewed beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Items may be purchased with cash or credit card.

Some of the items for sale include pairs of Air Jordans, Michael Kors watches, an Apple computer, Spurs memorabilia and jewelry and various power tools and lawn appliances.

Items available in these asset seizure auctions are often seized during the course of a police investigation.