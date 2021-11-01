Update: KPD patrolman shot in the line of duty, airlifted to the Corpus Christi hospital

According to a KPD press release, there was also a crash that may be related to the incident, that will be investigated by the Department of Public Safety.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — UPDATE:

A Kingsville Police Department patrolman was shot in the line of duty Monday evening, while responding to a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

In a press release to 3News, KPD Chief Ricardo Torres said at about 5:10 p.m, police received a call and responded to the dispute near N. Wanda Dr. in Kingsville.

Several officers had responded to the call, and while on scene, one of the officers was shot. He has been airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

The release states while some officers rendered aid to the officer who was shot, others began a pursuit of the fleeing suspect.

The KPD were able to arrest the alleged suspect on S. 11th St. and Miller Ave, shortly after.

The release states there was also a crash that may be related to the incident, that will be investigated by the Department of Public Safety.

Investigations into the domestic violence call, the shooting that resulted in the injury of the officer, and the police chase are underway, the release states.

The Texas A&M University-Kingsville Police Department, Kleberg County Sheriffs Office, County Attorney Task Force, Texas Rangers and DPS are assisting in the investigations.

The injured officer has served the citizens of Kingsville and the Kingsville Police Department for 19 years, the release states.

This is a developing story. Check back with KIIITV.com for more updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.