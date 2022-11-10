Large mulch fire burning in New Braunfels

Officials have worked together to prevent the fire from spreading, and say it's considered under control.

SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels Fire Department has been working to put out a large mulch fire since early Tuesday morning.

The city of New Braunfels says the fire began overnight in the 300 block of Solms Road. When officials arrived on scene around 1:10 a.m., there were two large piles of mulch burning --- which spread.

Several agencies worked together to prevent the fire from spreading. Officials say the fire is considered under control and crews are remaining on scene while the fire burns itself out.

There have been no injuries or damage to structure fires reported.