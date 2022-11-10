Drunken man starts several fights, stabs someone after leaving bar downtown

Police say the suspect who looked like he was injured was taken to the hospital and the stabbing victim was treated at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A drunken man and a stabbing victim are in the hospital after the suspect started fights with several people after leaving a bar downtown, police say.

Around 12:30 a.m. San Antonio Police responded to multiple reports of a man attacking people near a McDonald's.

The suspect who was intoxicated left a downtown bar and was attempting to start fights with random people, police said. At some point, the man approached a group of women who were leaving their jobs at McDonald's, and picked a fight with them before tossing one of their purses in the San Antonio River.

Another man become involved with the altercation and the suspect stabbed him twice in the back.