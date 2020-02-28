SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday morning south of downtown.

More than 30 crews were called to the scene around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Flores Street.

KENS 5 spoke to SAFD's Joe Arrington who said firefighters believe it started outside the building and moved into the roof.

The fire also damaged an adjacent building, Arrington said.

Fire crews told KENS 5 it looks like the building was under renovation. No injuries have been reported at this time and everyone was evacuated.

SAFD said the reason for the heavy amount of smoke is due to the burning of the contents inside the building, in addition to the exterior.

Authorities have not reported how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.

