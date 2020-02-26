SAN ANTONIO — A family's pet was killed in a fast-miving mobile home fire that affected three trailers, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on the Walzem and Gibbs Sprawl Road on the far northeast side.

Several departments were called out to fight the fire, including Bexar County Fire Department, Air Force Fire Department, Kirby Fire Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

None of the residents were hurt in the fire but the three mobile homes appear to be a total loss. Fire officials say high winds contributed to the fast spread of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called out to help the families without a home.