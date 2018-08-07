Members of the community filed in to the Ella Austin Community Center downtown for the first Know Your Rights night event.

Saturday's meeting is just one of four of the events hosted by MOVE Texas, First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio and American Gateways.

Leading the informative presentation was Elizabeth Almanza, an outreach coordinator with American Gateways. She said the focus of the event is to educate Texans about their rights under SB4.

"I'm answering questions for anybody in the community or in the area that have any questions with know your rights," Almanza said. "Probably, a lot of questions come up about the recent things that have come down from the administration about family separation about SB4, about DACA, so I know there's a lot of questions in the community right now."

The remainder of the meetings will be hosted at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio and it is open to all members of the community.

"It's comprehensive, universal for everyone in the community," Erika Deshaies with MOVE Texas said. "Just to know in the event of encountering law enforcement what their rights are."

The event also addresses the rights of immigrants, refugees, students, members of the LGBTQ community and minorities.

