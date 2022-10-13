KENS 5 retracts story regarding Erik Cantu that aired and was published online

The story did not meet our editorial standards, and we apologize to the Cantu family and our viewers.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu.

This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.

In the story that aired Wednesday night, the man made several claims about the case and Cantu’s condition.

Based on information from the Cantu family lawyer and other information we’ve been able to uncover over the last several hours, we are retracting the report.