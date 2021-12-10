Teenagers accused of sex acts in school after video shared among students; broken dam along River Walk to be repaired for $4M | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside Independent School District officials have launched an investigation after video surfaced of students having sex inside a bathroom at Warren High School.

The district told us they do not know who shared the video or how many students may have received it, but did say the students in the video were minors.

A broken dam along San Antonio's River Walk will finally get some much needed repairs.

City Council approved a task order that allows the San Antonio River Authority to come on board to fix the dam along Nueva Street---one of the gates broke in January.

When walking past the dam, you can hear sounds of the San Antonio River flowing through downtown.

“This is one of our more critical dams, so we have to make sure it’s operational,” Kerry Averyt, design and construction engineering manager for the San Antonio River Authority said.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5.

Listen below or subscribe to KENS 5 Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify: