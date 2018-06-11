CONVERSE — Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding the suspects who stole an SUV and went to Walmart.

Deputies say the suspects stole the Kia SUV in the area of North Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road. They then drove the SUV to the Walmart Supercenter in Converse. Deputies say they charged $100 to the victim’s credit card, which was left in the SUV.

The four male suspects are believed to be between the ages of 19-23 years old. They are seen in surveillance video from the Walmart.

If you have any information on this case, call Bexar County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations at 210-207-2341.

© 2018 KENS