'It's just overwhelming': San Antonio resident raises concerns about homeless after I-35 trash fire

Pamela Ann Almazan expressed safety concerns not just for the houseless community, but homeowners within the Vista Verde neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO — Pamela Ann Almazan recalls running an errand when she spotted smoke rising from I-35 near Brooklyn Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Two days later, Almazan hopes to bring awareness about the ongoing issue of homelessness in San Antonio.

"It's just overwhelming," Almazan said.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation were out tending to charred infrastructure Tuesday afternoon following the fire that stalled traffic for hours.

Firefighters tackled a fire underneath I-35 west of downtown for more than five hours, which shutdown several lanes through the early morning on Monday.

Authorities have yet to definitively determine what was on fire but the current assumption leads to trash buildup. A police officer noted the area is a common area for homeless individuals to sleep so it's possible some of their personal items caught fire, although the exact cause has not been revealed.

Almazan, who's lived in a nearby neighborhood for decades, said she's seen how the water drainage area underneath the highway serves as refuge for the houseless population. She stressed the living conditions are hazardous, which is why she's hoping the city and local non-profits continue to offer relief and shelter. However, she's also concerned about safety of homeowners, including herself because of past unruly interactions with the homeless community.

“Some of them are under the influence and are not coherent and actually need mental health care and they should seek that but you can’t help someone that doesn’t want to help themselves," Almazan said.

The lifelong San Antonian has raised issue about homelessness near I-35 and the Vista Verde neighborhood for years by reaching out to law enforcement, state and local leaders.

“I would like to see proper care for them that is beneficial to them as well as our society and our communities and hopefully this can be resolved, especially considering the conditions they’re living in," Almazan said.

KENS 5 is waiting for a statement from city officials in response to Almazan's specific concerns about the homeless.

The city has been working with SAMMinistries, Haven for Hope and Christian Assistance Ministry to address homelessness.