How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft

There will be watch parties across the Alamo City, with the biggest one at the AT&T Center. ESPN's coverage starts at 7, and KENS 5 has special team coverage at 6.

SAN ANTONIO — Draft night excitement is reaching overdrive in San Antonio as the Spurs are set to select generational prospect Victor Wembanyama first overall.

Expect fans in Fiesta mode to be honking down Commerce and starting the party to welcome Wemby to the Alamo City. ESPN's coverage of the draft will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, and there will be plenty of watch parties across the city, with the biggest unfolding at the AT&T Center.

KENS 5 is hosting special draft coverage starting at 6 p.m. Nate Ryan will be live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Casey Viera will be in the studio with former Spur Devin Brown, who won a ring here in 2005.

Jeff Garcia and Tom Petrini will be in New York, Vinnie Vinzetta will be in the field in San Antonio, and reporters will be across the city to capture a historic night.

In addition to the special at 6, we'll have full team coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast, on our website and social media accounts, and on KENS+.

Spurs' second-year star Jeremy Sochan announced that he'll be the NBA's player correspondent on Thursday night, and fans can vote on his hair color for the event.

The first pick is practically guaranteed to be Wembanyama, but the Spurs have the assets and flexibility to make an even bigger splash on draft night. They own picks number 33 and 44 in this draft, and many believe San Antonio will look to trade one or both of them to get another first rounder. Through 2029, they have 12 first-round draft assets and 12 in the second round.

It's shaping up to be an eventful night.

Your favorite local watering hole will probably have the draft on Thursday night. Watch parties are planned at the Friendly Spot, McFinnigan's and Smoke BBQ downtown. Southtown 101 will be unveiling a new mural of the 7-foot-5 Frenchman, and you can expect a rowdy bunch at the Roo Pub where fans erupted on lottery night.

BIENVENUE A SAN ANTONIO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/demSoxfTfn — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 17, 2023