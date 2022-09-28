Home suffers minor smoke damage after detached garage catches fire

When first responders arrived, they reported fire and smoke showing from the rear of the building.

SAN ANTONIO — A home suffered minor smoke damage after a fire broke out in the detached garage.

It happened late Tuesday just north of downtown around 10:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Briarcliff Drive near Lockhill Selma Rd.

An SAFD Battalion Chief said that it was a detached garage, which appeared as if it was a part of the home, but it wasn't.

They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and air out the home, that was not impacted by the fire. However it did suffer some minor smoke damage.

No injuries were reported and nobody was displaced from their home.

